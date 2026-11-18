One of Donald Trump's top campaign advisers is facing some nasty allegations from his baby mama ... who claims he turned a recent deposition into a personal attack -- but his attorney says it's all BS.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jason Miller's former flame, A.J. Delgado, claims he repeatedly harassed and insulted her during a November 9 deposition in their ongoing child support battle ... eventually pushing her to cut the questioning short.

Delgado alleges Miller referred to her as a "complete whack job," a "deranged person," and a "sick individual" during the deposition ... while also calling her a stalker and a security threat to his family.

She says she tried to keep things professional, but Miller allegedly continued laughing, texting on his phone, and refusing to answer basic questions about his finances.

Delgado also takes aim at the magistrate overseeing the deposition ... claiming he failed to rein Miller in and refused her request to contact the judge assigned to the case.

She says things got so heated she ended the deposition with roughly half her questions unanswered ... claiming she couldn't endure any more of the alleged verbal abuse.

But Miller's attorney, Sandy T. Fox, says Delgado's claims have absolutely no merit. Fox tells us ... “Since 2017, Ms. Delgado has repeatedly made false allegations against Mr. Miller, his counsel, members of the judiciary and those who are not part of her narrative."

The lawyer went on ... "Her conduct during Mr. Miller’s deposition is just part and parcel of her repeated abusive litigation conduct, which resulted in members of the judiciary questioning her mental health and entering orders prohibiting abusive litigation conduct."

Fox added, "Her request for “additional pages” as a result of purported allegations that took place during a deposition that she voluntarily terminated was denied, as was her request to stay the trial court proceedings to delay the trial and continue the final hearing.

As TMZ previously reported, Miller and Delgado welcomed a son in 2017 after having an affair while working on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Miller -- who mysteriously resigned as communications director before the '17 inauguration -- was married at the time, and their relationship has since sparked years of bitter legal battles over their child.