Joan Tarshis -- a woman who has accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault -- is asking a judge to stop him from selling or transferring any real estate ... claiming in a new legal filing that he's shown he won’t use it to pay verdicts against him.

Tarshis' lawyer filed the document on Tuesday ... claiming that, based on news reports, the disgraced comedian has knocked about $2 million off the listing price of one of his New York City homes, dropping the ask from roughly $7 million to around $5 million.

In addition, the lawyer cites a report that Cosby has failed to pay any of the $59.25 million judgment awarded to Donna Motsinger in California ... arguing that any claim that Cosby's selling the home to fulfill that debt isn't supported by past actions.

We reported on Tarshis' original lawsuit back in 2023 ... in which she alleges he drugged and sexually assaulted her on two occasions in the early 1970s.

She says she was disoriented on one occasion ... waking up amid Cosby allegedly trying to take her clothes off. She says she tried to fight him off ... before he allegedly overpowered her and forced his penis in her mouth.