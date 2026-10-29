Porn Star Lily Phillips Plans to 'Sleep' with 10K Men in 24 Hours With Help From A.I.

A.I.'s Gonna Help Me 'Sleep' With 10K Men In 24 Hours

Adult content creator Lily Phillips is plotting to pull off a frisky feat ... sleeping with 10,000 men in 24 hours ... but there's a huge twist.

According to Page Six, she plans on getting a little help from A.I. -- she created a digital doppelganger to help her rack up the enormous body count.

The outlet says the realistic replica -- named Lily A.I. -- is continuously updated via real-time data, and fans can virtually get down and dirty with her for $9.99.

Lily says the bangin' bot, created by erotic A.I. platform OhChat, is an extension of her, saying ... "There are only so many hours in the day, and I can't personally be available to everyone all the time."

She adds ... "A digital twin creates another experience, as long as people understand what they’re interacting with."

Lily A.I. will mimic IRL Lily's voice and look, and will be able to provide spicy pics, videos, voice messages, texts, and live cam calls.