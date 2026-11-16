Fire Erupts Near MetLife Stadium Engulfed in Billowing Black Smoke: Video

Flames and billowing black smoke engulfed the area around New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Sunday night after the Buffalo Bills trounced the New York Jets.

Video posted to X shows a fireball with heavy smoke emanating just outside the stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Other footage captures the smoke floating above the open stadium after the Bills beat the Jets 31-12.

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Fox5 New York reports that New Jersey State troopers and firefighters responded to a call for smoke near Lot A and the stadium's Amex gate around 6 PM Sunday.

Fox5 also said the fire erupted in an empty tent erected for postgame use. Thankfully, firefighters brought the blaze under control, and nobody was injured.

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