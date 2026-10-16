Halle Berry Lists Longtime Sunset Strip Home Amid Custody Drama
Halle Berry Selling Hollywood Hills Home Amid Legal War With Ex
Halle Berry is offloading her Sunset Strip mansion ... another major life change as she dukes it out with her ex-husband in court.
The actress listed her 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom residence for nearly $12 million earlier this month ... days after Olivier Martinez filed a temporary restraining order against her over alleged child abuse.
The 5,900-square-foot home -- originally built in 1926 -- sits on more than 25K square feet and boasts three separate structures ... a three-bedroom main residence, a guest house and a separate studio.
The compond has a massage room, a bar with a kitchenette, a gym, a pool and a spa, among other must-have features for the rich and famous.
A fire pit, pizza oven, shaded dining areas, and a meditation garden bring life to the spacious grounds. She's asking for $11,995,000.
As we mentioned, the timing is interesting ... with the house hitting the market just days after Olivier filing for primary custody.
As you know ... Olivier claims Halle choked their 13-year-old son Maceo during an altercation over a virtual reality video game. Halle has denied attacking Maceo and claims Olivier's trying to twist the narrative to meet his own ends.
A judge just ruled Maceo is allowed to testify during an upcoming custody hearing ... though it will be "limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order."
This home had a violent chapter ... it was the site of Olivier's infamous Thanksgiving 2012 brawl with Halle's ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.
Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.