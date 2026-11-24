Halle Berry says lack of time with her son Maceo is doing way more harm than good ... so she's asking the judge to revert to the custody arrangement she had before Olivier Martinez accused her of child abuse.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Halle is asking the court to modify its temporary custody order and restore 50/50 custody.

Currently, her ex-husband has primary physical custody of 13-year-old Maceo ... but that's only been in place since early October. The exes shared joint custody for years, until Olivier claimed Halle was physically abusing Maceo. Halle denied that, and late last month the court dissolved the temporary restraining order.

In the new docs, Halle says with each day they lose together -- she only sees him every other weekend now -- Maceo "has less opportunity to experience his mother as his mother rather than as the opposing figure in litigation."

She says Maceo is becoming more distant and more defiant toward her parental authority. Halle fears she won't be able to "restore trust, appropriate parent-child roles, and ordinary parental authority through sporadic, abbreviated contact."

Plus, Halle points out Maceo is neurodivergent, and she firmly believes she's better suited to address their son's needs than Olivier.

She wants the judge to go back to the 50/50 schedule they had before -- where each parent had about 5 days with Maceo at a time -- or try a new schedule where they alternate full weeks with Maceo.

Bottom line for Halle ... because the court rejected the domestic violence allegations that caused the change in custody, the court "should now give Halle and Maceo the opportunity to repair what that separation has damaged."