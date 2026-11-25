Halle Berry has found a buyer for her Hollywood Hills home ... a little more than a month after listing it ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... the "Monster's Ball" actress put the Sunset Strip mansion up for sale for $11,995,000 back in October ... amid a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband.

The real estate purchase is still not a done deal, however ... with the sale currently listed as pending at her asking price.

The sale would be a huge win for Halle ... she purchased the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom property 21 years ago for half the amount at $5.995 million.

It's a big get for whoever the buyer is ... in addition to being the former home of a Hollywood star, the compound features a main residence, guest house, studio, fire pit, pizza oven, gym, spa and more.

As you know ... Halle put the house up for sale amid her custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

After Olivier accused Halle of abusing their son Maceo, a judge awarded him temporary primary custody. However, Halle has since asked the court to restore their former 50/50 custody arrangement ... and a private mediation hearing has been set for the parties to discuss custody and visitation arrangements on Dec. 23.