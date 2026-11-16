I Got No Hard Feelings Towards Stefon Diggs

Play video content Video: Offset on Co-Parenting, Stefon Diggs The Real Report WIth Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda

Offset says there's no bad blood between him and Stefon Diggs ... and he claims he's on good terms with Cardi B, too!

The Migos rapper stopped by "The Real Report" with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, where he said he's got no hard feelings towards Cardi's NFL baby daddy.

Check out the clip ... Tony tried to say Offset would've felt differently if he'd seen him, but the artist shut him down.

And get this ... he also says he and Cardi have no problems when it comes to co-parenting their kids.