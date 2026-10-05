Offset Goes Off at Paris Casino During High-Stakes Blackjack Session

Video Shows Him Go Off On Casino Employees ...

Play video content Video: Offset Gets Heated During Big-Money Blackjack Session in Paris BACKGRID

Offset was seeing red at the blackjack table in Paris ... going off on casino staff during a heated high-stakes session.

Video shows the rapper arguing with employees at a casino on the Champs-Élysées ... repeatedly complaining other people were being allowed to play in what he considered his spot.

Offset says he was betting $10,000 and $20,000 at a time ... and demanded to be treated accordingly.

At one point, he tells staff, "Nobody touch my s***" ... before insisting people shouldn't be playing his hands when he puts down what he calls a "disposable card."

Offset also boasts he'd already beaten the casino out of $200K ... saying he could've just taken the money and left, but instead he was pissed staff kept letting other players into his spot.

The blowup came amid word that Offset had suffered a sizable loss at the table, though his entourage reportedly had previously claimed he was up about $80K earlier in the night.