Offset Says He's Hesitant to Get Back in the Casino, But Won't Stop Gambling

Play video content Video: Offset Isn't Folding on Gambling TMZ.com

Offset's got a love-hate relationship with casinos ... he got shot at one, owes another a ton of money, and got into a shouting match at another ... but he leaned into all the drama for a new music video.

We got the rapper at LAX on Thursday, and we asked him about his new music vid with Don Toliver ... they collabed on his upcoming album, "GMFU," and filmed inside a casino.

OFFSET & DON TOLIVER EVERY NIGHT OUT NOW 🚨 https://t.co/TfZ9p3zzdK @dontolivernow

Offset says it's a case of art imitating life.

The former Migos rapper says his life is a "movie" ... so filming inside a casino just makes too much sense.

Offset's never met a dull moment inside a casino ... he clashed with employees at a casino in Paris in October... in April he was shot near a casino in Florida ... and he's working to resolve a $100K debt to a casino in Detroit.

Our photog asked Offset if all the drama makes him hesitant to go back to a casino ... and while he agrees, it also sounds like he's going to keep gambling. As we said, it's a love-hate thing.