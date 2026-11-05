Diddy's Daughter Love Wishes Him a Happy Birthday Amid His Prison Sentence

Play video content Video: Diddy's Daughter Wishes Him Happy Birthday Behind Bars

Diddy's daughter Love is sharing a very special birthday message to her father as he serves his prison sentence ... asking him, "When are you going to come visit me?"

The 4-year-old's Instagram account posted her message ... with Love saying, "Hey, daddy! It's me, Love! I want to wish you a happy birthday!"

Love tells her father she misses him "so much" ... and she asks Diddy how old he is turning and what he ate today.

The rapper's daughter finished her message by singing a giggly version of "Happy Birthday" to the incarcerated music mogul ... and sharing a painting she made for her dad.

Love wasn't the only one of Diddy's kids to send their dad a message as he turned 57.

The rapper's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs wrote on their Instagram Stories ... "Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!! We love and miss you so much and we wish we could celebrate with you on your special day!"