Diddy's Son Christian Combs Shouts 'Free Pops' on DDG Stream

Play video content Video: DDG, Christian Combs

Diddy's son Christian “King” Combs is standing by his dad, loud and clear.

Christian crossed paths with rapper DDG while he was livestreaming Saturday night, and the quick run-in turned into a show of support for the jailed music mogul.

DDG had the camera rolling as he greeted Christian, who appeared in good spirits and briefly chopped it up with the streamer. But when DDG turned the attention his way, Christian made sure to get one message out to the viewers watching live -- telling viewers “Free Pops, Free Diddy.”

Though short, the message was clear ... Christian is publicly riding for his father as Diddy remains behind bars.

As we reported, Diddy was found guilty in July 2025 on two federal transportation-to-engage-in-prostitution counts. He is currently serving he sentence at FCI Fort Dix and is scheduled to be released in February 2028.