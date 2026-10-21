Diddy Placed in General Population at New Prison After Solitary Stint at Fort Dix

Sean "Diddy" Combs is adjusting to life at his new prison, and we're told he's doing so while in general population -- after he was tossed in solitary confinement at his previous lockup for alleged bad behavior ... TMZ has learned

Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, tells TMZ ... Diddy is currently a general population inmate at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, where he was transferred last week from Fort Dix prison in New Jersey.

It seems BOP officials aren't too worried about Diddy's safety if they're putting him in gen pop with most of the other inmates. Allenwood has about 1,000 inmates whereas Fort Dix has 4,000, so it might be easier for Allenwood staff to keep an eye on Diddy even in gen pop.

Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells TMZ ... "If this information is accurate, we're pleased to hear that Sean has returned to general population. His safety and well-being are always important to us, but we have no specific reason to believe he is at risk. We hope he can continue serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption."

As you know ... Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges in 2025. The music mogul was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He spent nearly a year incarcerated at Fort Dix, where he racked up a bunch of violations for allegedly fighting and using contraband cell phones. NBC News reported Diddy was living a pretty luxurious life behind bars that allegedly included a contraband cellphone with nude photos, alcohol, massages, and fancy meals.

Diddy was subsequently thrown inside the Special Housing Unit, better known as the SHU, for problem inmates.

Our sources said that while at Fort Dix, Diddy lost 41 days of good time credit, which can help inmates get released early, along with 400 days of commissary privileges.