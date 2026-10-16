Diddy's New Life at FCI Allenwood Will Test His Alleged Penchant for Contraband Phones

Sean "Diddy" Combs' new life at a low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania is nothing to sneeze at ... and if the music mogul thinks he's going to use contraband phones, he'd better think again.

According to FCI Allenwood's rules and regulations ... Diddy better watch his Ps and Qs when it comes to all types of contraband -- because the correctional officers are watching over the inmates like hawks!

And you can forget about the fact that it's a low-security prison ... the guidelines make it clear that "all staff are alert" to contraband and will locate, confiscate, and dispose of all contraband in the institution.

Translation: Don't mess around at Allenwood, Diddy, this ain't Fort Dix!

But if Diddy decides to tempt fate and flout the rules -- like he allegedly did in New Jersey -- the officers have authorization to search his cell or cubicle.

As for drugs and alcohol ... Diddy better keep himself clean because the prison has its very own "Drug and Alcohol Surveillance Program," which includes random mandatory testing.

And get this ... if Diddy fails to provide a urine sample or a breathalyzer test, then he's subject to disciplinary action.

Remember, Diddy was allegedly sipping on Hennessy at Fort Dix, viewing nude photos on a contraband cell phone, and paying inmates for massages, chores, and special meals.

Diddy must also abide by strict rules in his daily life ... each morning, he wakes up at 5 AM for an inmate count, then it's off to breakfast by 6 AM. If Diddy's a late sleeper who can't maintain a clean cubicle and go to his work detail on time, then he's in big trouble with the disciplinarians at the prison.

By 7:30 AM, all beds need to be made, or else. If Diddy makes the bed properly, then the prison allows him to lie down on it. But Diddy won't be able to fire up a smoke because cigarettes are banned ... ditto for chewing tobacco and other tobacco products.

In addition, Diddy gets 3 squares per day, and breakfast looks pretty fancy, at least for federal prison. Diddy will have a choice between a continental breakfast and a combination of both hot and cold breakfasts. It's not breakfast at the InterContinental Hotel, but it could be worse.

Diddy can also go to recreation and enjoy a variety of leisure activities, including lifting weights, step aerobics, jumping rope, doing yoga, and using exercise bikes.