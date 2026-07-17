Diddy's Twin Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Say He's 'Amazing' Father

Forget what you think you know about Diddy as a boss or a boyfriend ... his 19-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila say the guy's an "amazing" father.

The teens sat down with Entertainment Tonight and had nothing but praise for the disgraced musician, who is currently locked up after being convicted on a couple prostitution charges from his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

Jessie and D'Lila say Diddy is an "amazing" father who they speak to often, and they claim he's "focused on becoming a better man for his family."

Play video content Video: Cassie Beating Video Released, Unedited, in Diddy's Criminal Trial Department of Justice

The outlet reports Diddy apologized to Jessie and D'Lila following the release of the security footage that showed him brutally beating up his ex, Cassie, in 2016 ... the video first leaked to CNN and then the full clip was played in court.

The twins also told ET they have no "fear" over stepping into the limelight as they launch their debut "777 Collection" from their fashion brand, 12TWINTY1. They gushed Diddy has been super supportive of their career endeavors, and they go to him for advice frequently.

They want to get more into modeling and follow in the footsteps of their late mother, model Kim Porter.

Jessie and D'Lila swear they're not nepo babies ... they say they're out there grinding like everyone else and don't expect a single thing handed to them.