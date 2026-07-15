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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sells His Star Island Estate For $55 Million

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Unloads Star Island Mansion ... For Massive 8-Figure Sum

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs just unloaded one of his crown jewel properties on Miami's Star Island, selling it for a whopping $55 million, TMZ has confirmed. 

The waterfront property -- at 1 West Star Island -- was purchased by JFStar LLC, a real estate holding company based in Newport News, Virginia Beach, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the story. 

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Alamy

According to the publication, the giant sale appears to be an off-market deal with the buyer financing the purchase with an $18.5 million bank mortgage.

Diddy, who is currently serving a 4-plus year sentence in federal prison, had originally bought the nearly 8,000 square foot property from singer Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio in 2021. There's a two-story home and a guest house with six bedrooms, 8-and-a-half baths, a pool and a spa, as well as a dock on the water.

Property records show Diddy still owns his main spot -- 2 Star Island -- right next door, according to the outlet.

032624_diddy_boat_raid-kal 3/25/24
RAIDING BY BOAT
Video: New Video & Photos Show More of Raid on Diddy's Miami Home
Kelsey Leen

As you may recall, the feds raided 2 Star Island in March 2024 as part of their investigation into Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. 1 Star Island was NOT raided.

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THE VERDICT IS IN
Video: Diddy Found Guilty Of Prostitution, Not Guilty Of Sex Trafficking
TMZ.com

A trial jury later found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted him on 2 counts of the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines for sex.

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