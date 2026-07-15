Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sells His Star Island Estate For $55 Million

Sean "Diddy" Combs just unloaded one of his crown jewel properties on Miami's Star Island, selling it for a whopping $55 million, TMZ has confirmed.

The waterfront property -- at 1 West Star Island -- was purchased by JFStar LLC, a real estate holding company based in Newport News, Virginia Beach, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the story.

According to the publication, the giant sale appears to be an off-market deal with the buyer financing the purchase with an $18.5 million bank mortgage.

Diddy, who is currently serving a 4-plus year sentence in federal prison, had originally bought the nearly 8,000 square foot property from singer Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio in 2021. There's a two-story home and a guest house with six bedrooms, 8-and-a-half baths, a pool and a spa, as well as a dock on the water.

Property records show Diddy still owns his main spot -- 2 Star Island -- right next door, according to the outlet.

Play video content 3/25/24 Video: New Video & Photos Show More of Raid on Diddy's Miami Home Kelsey Leen

As you may recall, the feds raided 2 Star Island in March 2024 as part of their investigation into Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. 1 Star Island was NOT raided.

Play video content 7/2/25 Video: Diddy Found Guilty Of Prostitution, Not Guilty Of Sex Trafficking TMZ.com