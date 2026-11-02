Sean 'Diddy' Comb's New Prison Release Date Revealed
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets New Release Date ... After Transfer To Pennsylvana Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date has been shifting for months --- and now his latest walk-out date has been moved up more than 3 weeks, TMZ has learned.
The federal Bureau of Prisons says Diddy will now be a free man on February 6, 2028, instead of March 2, 2028, which was his projected release date last month. Previous release dates also included January 21, February 5, and February 20.
This is great news for Diddy after all of his troubles at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, leading to his recent transfer to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.
While he was at Fort Dix, Diddy was tossed in solitary confinement for allegedly violating the rules by getting into fights and using contraband cellphones. NBC News also reported that Diddy enjoyed VIP treatment at Fort Dix because he paid other inmates to give him massages, cook his meals, and do his chores.
Diddy was found guilty by a trial jury in 2025 on two counts of the Mann Act -- transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Diddy was acquitted on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. A judge sentenced Diddy to 50 months in federal prison on the lesser charges.