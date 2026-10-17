Diddy's Twins Party in Hollywood With Celebs Amid Their Dad's Transfer to New Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila aren't letting their dad's prison transfer get in the way of a big bash ... the famous siblings were caught on camera hitting Cade Hudson's star-studded Hollywood party!

TMZ obtained photos of the Diddy twins hanging out at Cade's private Friday night soiree in Los Angeles with a guest list to die for. The celebs included Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Kathy Hilton, Issa Rae, Seth MacFarlane ... just to name a few.

As you know, Cade is the talent manager for Britney Spears, but Brit was MIA for last night's party.

Diddy's twins attended the event amid their father's transfer to FCI Allenwood -- a low-security federal prison -- from Fort Dix prison.

While he was at Fort Dix, Diddy repeatedly violated the rules and got tossed in solitary confinement, better known as the SHU. He lost 41 days of good time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges as a result of his bad behavior. NBC News also reported Diddy allegedly had a contraband cellphone with nude photos, alcohol, massages, and fancy meals.

Last week, Diddy suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed by ambulance to a hospital off the prison grounds. Diddy was treated for a head injury and then returned to Fort Dix before being transferred days later to Allenwood.