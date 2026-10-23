Play video content Video: Diddy's Ex Yung Miami Denies Transporting Drugs For Him in New Interview The Breakfast Club

Yung Miami is pissed that allegations she transported drugs for Diddy won't die ... and she's doubling down on her denial in a new interview.

Diddy's ex went on "The Breakfast Club," and she said she was "lied on" about allegedly moving drugs for the disgraced music mogul. She says "all that s*** was fake."

Yung Miami is referencing persistent rumors that have been around for a couple of years now ... as we reported, a 2024 lawsuit alleged she transported "pink cocaine" for Diddy on a private jet from Miami to the Water Music Festival in Virginia.

Sources close to Yung Miami pushed back on the allegations when they first surfaced ... claiming the timeline didn't match up.

But that hasn't stopped some folks from pushing a narrative ... and Yung Miami sounds royally pissed.