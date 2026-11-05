Kanye West Makes Yeezy Fashion Show a Family Affair With Bianca and All 4 Kids

Kanye West turned his latest Yeezy fashion show into family business ... bringing out wife Bianca Censori, all four of his kids, and a star-studded crowd for a night of fashion in Los Angeles.

The "Family Business" rapper was front and center for the Yeezy Season 01 runway show at the new Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 location in Los Angeles ... rocking an all-black leather look with a massive gold belt buckle.

Bianca made sure to turn heads, too ... sporting a plunging outfit that left little to the imagination, while Ye's daughter North West stood out with bright turquoise hair.

And it wasn't just North showing support ... Ye also posed for a rare family photo with all four of his children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

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There was even a little something for Ye's music fans ... with what appeared to be several unreleased tracks playing during the show, which was streamed on Kick by N3on.