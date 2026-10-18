Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination in Red Fishnet Top With Kanye

Bianca Censori has never been one to cover up ... and her latest date night with Kanye West was certainly no exception.

The couple was spotted leaving the Living Room Club in Los Angeles after partying with friends ... and while Ye kept things covered up, Bianca left very little to the imagination.

She rocked a red fishnet top with no bra, pairing the barely-there look with a silky red skirt and matching heels ... keeping one hand over her chest as cameras snapped away.

Kanye, meanwhile, went with a denim ensemble and stormtrooper boots, sans fishnet ... looking pretty stone-faced as the two made their exit hand in hand.