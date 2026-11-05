Play video content Video: Kid Cudi Sends Love To Kanye West Following Yeezy Fashion Show After Feuding For Years TMZ.com

Kid Cudi has come a long way from his public fallout with Kanye West ... he couldn't stop praising the rapper after his Yeezy Season 01 runway show.

We got Kid Cudi after Wednesday night's event in Los Angeles ... and with a cigarette dangling from his mouth and fans swarming him for photos and autographs, he made time to sing Ye's praises.

Asked about his favorite part of the show, Cudi didn't hesitate ... telling us, "Oh, everything," before explaining he'd been waiting for another Yeezy show.

"It was just beautiful to see my big bro come up there and do his thing," Cudi said ... praising the collection for having a "really clear, thoughtful vision."

It's quite the turnaround from last year ... when Cudi declared he was "done" with Kanye, accusing Ye of repeatedly breaking his trust and making unforgivable remarks about their late friend Virgil Abloh. The two have since worked to repair their friendship, with Cudi revealing in July that they were back in touch.

As TMZ previously reported ... Ye's runway show was a family affair, with wife Bianca Censori and all four of his kids in attendance.

Cudi was among the famous faces who turned out for the big night ... alongside 2 Chainz, Big Sean and plenty of other stars.