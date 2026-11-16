Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are firing back at a $1.4 million lawsuit over their shuttered Nashville steakhouse ... insisting the landlord's case doesn't hold water.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the country music stars filed separate but nearly identical responses to the lawsuit over E3 Chophouse, a restaurant they backed alongside former MLB player Adam LaRoche ... denying they're responsible for the damages being sought.

The singers argue the landlord's alleged damages are "speculative, uncertain, and not recoverable" under the terms of their lease guarantee. They also claim the landlord can't collect damages from them because it failed to take proper steps to minimize its losses.

Both stars are asking the court to reject the landlord's claims ... maintaining the lawsuit doesn't establish grounds for the relief being sought.

As previously reported, E3 Chophouse abruptly closed in February after allegedly failing to pay rent for months. Landlord Village 21 Investment Partners claims the restaurant violated its lease, which was supposed to run through August 2029.

The landlord previously secured a $1.4 million judgment against the restaurant's operating company ... and is now seeking to hold Aldean, Bryan and LaRoche financially responsible because they personally guaranteed the lease.