Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Asks Court for Help Getting Neighbor to Pay Up On 6-Figure Debt

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus won big in his lawsuit against his neighbor … but he says he still hasn't gotten the money he's owed for attorney's fees in the case ... and he's taking steps to collect.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Mark and his wife won their lawsuit back in February, and their neighbor was ordered to either trim and/or remove certain trees the rocker said were blocking their view at their Beverly Hills home.

The judge signed off on the ruling in June, ordering the neighbor to make some landscaping changes and also cough up some dough for Mark's attorney’s fees … to the tune of $655K.

But according to Mark's lawyers, he's still waiting for his check … because he filed a writ of execution last Friday, saying the neighbor still owes the $655K plus an additional $25K in interest.

The docs say the neighbor's now looking at a tab of $680,941.57.

As we previously reported, Mark sued his neighbor back in June 2023 ... claiming they were violating the planning commission's rules by allowing trees to grow so tall they blocked his view.