Mark Hoppus Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Blink-182 Broke Up

Mark Hoppus says he was so depressed after Blink-182 broke up he found comfort in the thought of suicide and considered taking his own life.

The singer/bassist opens up about a dark time in his life in his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," revealing his struggle with suicidal thoughts.

In the book, which People got their hands on, Mark says when Blink-182 broke up he lost everything ... his direction, his confidence, and his sense of self.

Mark explains ... "I didn't know what I was supposed to do or who I was supposed to be. I'd hear one of our songs playing in a store and have to walk out."

He says a deep depression followed, leading him to contemplate ending his life ... "I sank lower and lower. I could tell I was near the bottom when I started finding comfort in the thought of suicide: If it gets bad enough, I can always just kill myself."

Fortunately, Mark never acted on those feelings ... he says he started talking to a psychiatrist who prescribed him medications, which "helped a lot."

Play video content TMZ.com

Ultimately, Mark says he had an epiphany of sorts ... "It let me take a breath. It allowed me the space in my own head to say, 'You’re being a dick, Mark. Knock it off.'"

We also got Mark leaving Largo at the Coronet last week, and he told our photog his memoir is "a triumph of the human spirit."