Mark Hoppus Says He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Blink-182 Broke Up
Mark Hoppus says he was so depressed after Blink-182 broke up he found comfort in the thought of suicide and considered taking his own life.
The singer/bassist opens up about a dark time in his life in his new memoir, "Fahrenheit-182," revealing his struggle with suicidal thoughts.
In the book, which People got their hands on, Mark says when Blink-182 broke up he lost everything ... his direction, his confidence, and his sense of self.
Mark explains ... "I didn't know what I was supposed to do or who I was supposed to be. I'd hear one of our songs playing in a store and have to walk out."
He says a deep depression followed, leading him to contemplate ending his life ... "I sank lower and lower. I could tell I was near the bottom when I started finding comfort in the thought of suicide: If it gets bad enough, I can always just kill myself."
Fortunately, Mark never acted on those feelings ... he says he started talking to a psychiatrist who prescribed him medications, which "helped a lot."
Ultimately, Mark says he had an epiphany of sorts ... "It let me take a breath. It allowed me the space in my own head to say, 'You’re being a dick, Mark. Knock it off.'"
We also got Mark leaving Largo at the Coronet last week, and he told our photog his memoir is "a triumph of the human spirit."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.