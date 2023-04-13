Blink-182 To Take The Coachella Stage, First Time Performing Since 2014

Coachella just dropped a HUGE surprise -- Blink-182 is comin' to the desert to rock out for the first time in nearly a decade, and fans are going NUTS!

The band -- compiled of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge -- was added to the festival's lineup late Wednesday night, without warning.

Coachella pointed all eyes to the subtle addition, too -- the post is captioned, "Take off your pants and jacket ☀️" ... a reference to one of Blink's hit tracks. They'll be jammin' out at the Sahara stage at 6:45 PM Friday night ... you've been warned!

The 3 last shared the stage in 2014 -- before Tom stepped away from the group. As we reported, they announced a comeback last year, fit with new music and a world tour.

Blink announced it was postponing the tour last month, however ... after Travis injured his finger 2 times. He underwent surgery and was heavily bandaged, so his immediate future behind the drum set seemed uncertain -- now we know, he's bounced back.