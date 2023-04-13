Blink-182 To Take The Coachella Stage, First Time Performing Since 2014
Blink-182 Surprise, Coachella ... We're Comin' To Ya!! First Performance In 9 Years
4/13/2023 6:51 AM PT
Coachella just dropped a HUGE surprise -- Blink-182 is comin' to the desert to rock out for the first time in nearly a decade, and fans are going NUTS!
The band -- compiled of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge -- was added to the festival's lineup late Wednesday night, without warning.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Coachella pointed all eyes to the subtle addition, too -- the post is captioned, "Take off your pants and jacket ☀️" ... a reference to one of Blink's hit tracks. They'll be jammin' out at the Sahara stage at 6:45 PM Friday night ... you've been warned!
The 3 last shared the stage in 2014 -- before Tom stepped away from the group. As we reported, they announced a comeback last year, fit with new music and a world tour.
Blink announced it was postponing the tour last month, however ... after Travis injured his finger 2 times. He underwent surgery and was heavily bandaged, so his immediate future behind the drum set seemed uncertain -- now we know, he's bounced back.
Looks like fans will only have to wait 1 more night to hear "All The Small Things" live ...