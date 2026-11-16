Play video content Video: Coco Gauff and Tyriq Withers Dance at Camp Flog Gnaw BACKGRID

It looks like Tyriq Withers found a party pal in Coco Gauff ... because they were caught on camera dancing together at Camp Flog Gnaw.

TMZ obtained photos and video of the actor and the tennis star gettin' down during Sexyy Red's surprise appearance during Future's set.

But before you go getting any ideas, it's not like that ... Coco's got a boyfriend.

Still, she and Tyriq definitely looked like they were having fun hanging out.

Check out the video ... they're having a blast during Sexyy's performance of "Get It Sexyy" at Dodger Stadium ... and it looks like Coco's with a few of her besties too.