'Bachelor' Sam Hartman's Ex-Fling Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic'

Sam Hartman is being slammed by a former romantic partner hours after being named the new 'Bachelor.'

A woman named Becca Hunt posted a photo with Sam on TikTok. She said, “The most toxic relationship in my life is now the bachelor LOL.”

In the comment section, Becca, who is from Florida, elaborated on her time with the former Washington Commanders quarterback.

She said, “Look, y’all, I am not going to say anything more [about] this; I just thought it was ironic because it’s a dating show.”

Becca continued, “also, saying it was the most toxic relationship of my life is not putting all the blame on him. Just ironic he’s now on a dating show. Hope this helps!”