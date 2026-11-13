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'Bachelor' Sam Hartman's Ex-Fling Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic'

New 'Bachelor' Star Sam Hartman Ex-Fling Goes Off, Calls Romance’Toxic’

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Sam Hartman is being slammed by a former romantic partner hours after being named the new 'Bachelor.'

A woman named Becca Hunt posted a photo with Sam on TikTok. She said, “The most toxic relationship in my life is now the bachelor LOL.”

toxic relationship instagram
Instagram/@beccawhunt

In the comment section, Becca, who is from Florida, elaborated on her time with the former Washington Commanders quarterback.

She said, “Look, y’all, I am not going to say anything more [about] this; I just thought it was ironic because it’s a dating show.”

Sam Hartman's Handsome Shots
Launch Gallery
Sam Hartman's Handsome Shots Launch Gallery

Becca continued, “also, saying it was the most toxic relationship of my life is not putting all the blame on him. Just ironic he’s now on a dating show. Hope this helps!”

Her comments come hours after ABC announced Sam as the new leading man for Season 30 of "The Bachelor."

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