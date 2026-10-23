'Bachelor' Clayton Echard's Fake Pregnancy Accuser Sentenced to Jail

Former "Bachelor" star Clayton Echard is getting some justice ... 'cause the woman who falsely claimed she was pregnant with his twins has been sentenced to jail.

Laura Owens was sentenced Friday to 30 days behind bars and seven years of probation after pleading guilty to four felonies stemming from fake pregnancy claims involving the reality TV star and another man.

Owens could face up to 12 years in prison if she violates her probation.

Both Owens and Clayton addressed the court during Friday's sentencing hearing, with Owens apologizing for her actions.

"I pleaded guilty to four felonies, and I am profoundly, profoundly sorry for the pain, distress and expense that I've caused them," Owens told the judge.

Clayton wasn't buying her apology, telling the court he believes Owens is only upset because she got caught.

"Her tears aren't from empathy, they're not. She doesn't feel sorry. She's just sorry she got caught," Clayton said.

As we previously reported, Owens claimed in 2023 that Clayton, who starred on season 26 of ABC's "The Bachelor," had gotten her pregnant with twins and filed a paternity lawsuit seeking child support.

Clayton denied being the father, and Owens later claimed she miscarried.

Investigators determined she'd fabricated evidence, including a doctored ultrasound and fake pregnancy video, and lied under oath.