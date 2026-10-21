Titans' Jordan Elliott Released By Team After Allegedly Going To Car to Obtain Gun After Argument

Reportedly Went To Get Gun From Car After Argument

Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott has been released by the team ... after he allegedly went to his car to retrieve a firearm after an argument with a teammate.

The team announced his release and cited an "incident" at its facility on Oct. 15 that led to an internal review ... NBC Sports reported.

Here's what allegedly went down ... Elliott and teammate JC Latham had gotten into an argument before Elliott was told to leave the practice on Oct. 15 ... according to KPRC.

That's when Elliott allegedly went to his car for the firearm before veteran teammate John Franklin-Myers de-escalated the situation ... KPRC reported.

It's also worth noting that the Nashville Metro Police Department said that no charges had been filed in connection with the alleged incident ... according to AtoZSports.com.

Elliott had just signed with the Tennessee team in the off-season for a two-year contract.