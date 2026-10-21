Jalen Hurts: NFLPA Calls For Investigation Into His Medical Care After Blood Clot Diagnosis

The NFL Players Association is calling on the league to conduct a full investigation into the medical care that Jalen Hurts received ... after his season-ending blood clot diagnosis.

The NFLPA wrote in a statement ... "The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received."

They added ... "Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward."

We reported earlier ... the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was sidelined for the remainder of the season after being placed on the injured reserve list.

At first, his doctors diagnosed Jalen with a superficial blood clot in his calf following a Week 4 game ... but Jalen's agent said that the clot in his leg "went to his lung," where multiple clots were found.

Jalen's agent also confirmed the athlete has to take blood thinners ... and most importantly, avoid physical exertion.