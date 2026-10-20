NFL Network Analyst Apologizes for Ripping Jalen Hurts Over Blood Clots

Jalen Hurts is getting an apology from a former NFL player who questioned his blood clot diagnosis ... and now the guy admits he was way out of bounds.

Former NFL fullback and current NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson issued a public apology Monday night after catching heat for suggesting the Eagles star quarterback might be using his health issues to escape blame for Philadelphia's disappointing season.

Robinson wrote on social media ... "I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday."

He admitted his remarks were "unfounded" and said he never should've speculated about Hurts' health or commitment to his team ... admitting he had no excuse.

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The apology comes after Robinson raised eyebrows during Thursday's "NFL GameDay Kickoff," when he suggested Hurts might be trying to distance himself from the Eagles' struggles.

The comments came after the Eagles announced Hurts would miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson floated the idea that Hurts was pulling himself out of the picture so the team's losing season wouldn't fall on his shoulders.

Of course, the situation turned out to be far more serious than Robinson suggested.

The Eagles announced the day after losing to the Panthers that Hurts had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli ... meaning blood clots were discovered in both of his lungs.

The condition is expected to sideline the 28-year-old for the remainder of the season, as he'll need to take blood thinners that prevent him from playing contact sports.

Fortunately, Hurts is stable and expected to make a full recovery, with no anticipated long-term effects.