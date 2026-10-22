It's Just Not My Job!!!

Play video content Video: NBA Star LaMelo Ball Says Changing Son's Diapers Isn't His Job ESPN

LaMelo Ball can dish out assists all day long ... but when it comes to diaper duty, the NBA star says that's one job he's leaving to his baby mama.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard had an interesting exchange with Ernie Johnson during an ESPN interview Wednesday, when the broadcaster asked whether LaMelo changes his 9-month-old son's diapers.

"Nah, my girl do all that," LaMelo replied, explaining he and Ana Montana have a pretty solid parenting game plan with their baby boy, LaOne.

Ernie wasn't exactly sold ... telling LaMelo, "Man, you don't know what you're missing."

LaMelo quickly clarified he's changed diapers before, but made one thing clear ... "It's just not my job."

And while LaMelo seemed pretty pleased with the parenting arrangement, plenty of people online weren't laughing ... with some calling out the NBA star for treating diaper duty like it's somebody else's problem.

We broke the story ... Montana was arrested in September on felony drug charges after authorities accused her of obtaining prescription medication through fraud ... allegations her attorney has disputed.

As for LaMelo, he had no trouble handling his duties on the court Wednesday ... dropping 21 points and six assists in his Timberwolves debut as Minnesota crushed the Miami Heat 131-106.

Seems LaMelo's got his hands full on the hardwood ... just not at the changing table.