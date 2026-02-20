LaMelo Ball’s Hummer Needs Extensive Repairs After Crash, Motorsports Owner Says

... Will Be As Good As New!

LaMelo Ball's custom Hummer is already undergoing repairs after Wednesday's collision in downtown Charlotte -- with the owner of the motorsports company telling TMZ Sports the truck is fixable, but it will take some time!

We spoke to Adam Wolfe of Dreamworks Motorsports, the company behind the custom work on Melo's 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, who says they've already started getting it back to tip-top shape.

The Hummer suffered significant front-end damage in the crash, including the loss of one of its 24x12 DW Forged one-off designed wheels.

Wolfe said he spoke with Ball after the crash and was relieved to hear he was okay ... and the damaged truck was sent back to the company's Roxboro, NC location on Thursday -- about three hours from Charlotte.

Wolfe said the Hummer is "fixable" and their collision center has already begun repairs ... though the timeline for completing the work is unclear, especially given its fully custom design.

Remember, it's not some ordinary Hummer out of the factory ... Ball's truck has lots of custom work, from a desert camo 3M wrap, luxurious orange leather interior, and JL Audio 10TW3 subwoofers.

It also features a Hornblasters train horn, custom logos, PPG custom mixed paint, and LED lights inside and under the body.

"It will take a little bit of time," Wolfe said.

He also noted that the airbags didn't deploy -- a big plus.