LaMelo Ball Damages Custom Hummer in Charlotte Car Crash

LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash in Charlotte on Wednesday, with the hooper's custom Hummer crashing into another vehicle in an intersection, and it was all captured on video.

The clip shows Ball's 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 colliding with Kia sedan at the intersection of Trade and Tryon ... and it wasn't exactly a minor crash.

In fact, the impact was strong enough to tear a wheel off Ball's Hummer.

According to WSOC, one person suffered minor injuries, but Ball appeared unharmed as he was seen walking away into another vehicle.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

The Hummer -- designed by Dreamworks Motorsports -- features a desert-camo 3M wrap, custom paint, orange leather interior, and a LaFrance-patterned Alcantara insert.

The whip also has JL audio amplifiers, Suntek Window film, 24x12 DW forged one-off design wheels, and under-seat and under-body LED accent lighting.

Ball has called Charlotte home since 2018 after the Hornets selected the point guard with their 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.