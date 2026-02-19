LaMelo Ball Spotted Dipping Into Lamborghini After Car Crash In Charlotte

Play video content TMZSports.com

LaMelo Ball was in no mood to be seen after his car crash in Charlotte ... new video obtained by TMZ Sports shows the Hornets hooper quickly dipping into a Lamborghini that pulled up to the accident scene to pick him up, as his '22 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 sat wheel-less in the street.

An eyewitness captured the video from a building overlooking uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, not long after Ball's big truck collided with a Kia Sedan at an intersection in the heart of the North Carolina city.

We're told the black Lamborghini pulled up about 10 minutes after the crash ... and there's no time wasted. The clip shows a man in a black puffer vest with an orange sweatshirt open the passenger-side door of the vehicle before LaMelo quickly emerges from his Hummer and slips into the waiting $250K-plus Lambo SUV.

Medics were dispatched to the scene for one person who suffered minor injuries ... though outwardly, it doesn't appear it was Ball, who appeared unharmed (he was also driving the much larger vehicle).

Both cars were towed from the scene.

The 24-year-old NBA star has not commented on the accident.

LaMelo's whip isn't just your old run-of-the-mill Hummer. It was hooked up by Dreamworks Motorsports, and features a desert-camo 3M wrap, custom paint, an orange leather interior and a LaFrance-patterned Alcantara insert.

The SUV also has a JL audio system, Suntek Window film, 24x12 DW forged one-off design wheels, and under-seat and under-body LED accent lighting.