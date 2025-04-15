LaVar Ball FaceTimed Gelo, Heartfelt Convo Over Rap Career From Hospital Bed

Play video content

LaVar Ball was keeping tabs on his son's rapid rise in the rap game despite his recent serious health issues ... 'cause the famous pops had a special FaceTime with Gelo from his hospital bed in between multiple surgeries that led to the Big Ballers' foot being amputated.

TMZ Sports broke the story earlier this year -- LaVar had his right foot amputated after complications from an infection ... and in a video of his chat with his middle son, it's clear his love and pride for his family helped him during the rough time.

The 57-year-old shared the video with us ... which shows Gelo excitedly telling his dad about all the updates with his music career, including landing a set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles.

"That's what I'm talking about, son," he said. "S*** is over and you still got hoop on the back end. Ain't no n**** got no s*** like that, dog."

"Get me a prosthetic leg up there and be bouncing on one leg."

While it's unclear exactly when the video was shot, you can hear the raspiness in LaVar's voice. During an interview with SLAM Magazine, Ball said he went under the knife three different times to fix the potentially life-threatening problem -- and got four separate blood transfusions.

"It made me think, 'Man, just kill me and let me go about my business,'" he said. "It made me think that maybe it's time for me to shut it down."

Despite the health battle, it's clear LaVar was able to put the stress and worry aside temporarily as he listened to Gelo talk about linking up with Lil Wayne, who eventually hopped on his "Tweaker" remix.

LaVar has not been seen out in public much since the procedure. His youngest son, LaMelo, shared a photo of the two when the Hornets were in town to take on the Lakers, saying, "It was only right" to check in on his pops.

The leader of the Ball fam is now hoping that what happened to him is a lesson for others ... encouraging people to get routine appointments with their doctors.