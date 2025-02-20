LaMelo Ball Visited LaVar Prior to Game Against Lakers, 'I Love U Pops'

LaMelo Ball made sure to stop by and see how his dad was doing prior to torching the Lakers on Wednesday ... saying "it was only right" to check in on LaVar after his recent foot amputation.

The Charlotte Hornets star shared the pic on Thursday ... showing him posing with his famous dad -- who was standing with help from a knee scooter -- at what appeared to be their Chino Hills home.

"seen my dawg b4 da game it was only right i love u pops 5L and after," Melo said on Instagram.

It's the first time a Ball bro has publicly acknowledged LaVar's condition ... but as TMZ Sports previously reported, LaVar looked to be in a great mood despite the life-changing procedure.

Ball went on to score 27 points in the win over the Purple and Gold at the Crypto.com Arena ... adding five rebounds and six assists.