LaVar Ball In Great Spirits After Foot Amputation, Shows Bandaged Leg

LaVar Ball's been through a lot of trauma lately, with docs amputating his foot after a medical crisis ... but not even that could rob Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo's dad of his rosy outlook!

57-year-old Ball shared video on his Big Baller Brand's Instagram page Wednesday morning ... showing him seated in a chair, with his right leg propped up on a scooter, dancing to Haddaway's 1993 hit, "What Is Love."

In addition to cuttin' the proverbial rug, LaVar put his own little twist on the lyrics.

"What is love? Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me, my foot!" Ball sang while pointing to his leg, still wrapped up.

Of course, TMZ Sports broke the story a couple of weeks back -- LaVar's right foot was recently amputated after suffering a serious health issue.

It's unclear exactly what led to the medical procedure.

Despite having to adapt to new challenges, at the time, we were told Ball was in good spirits -- and the new video backs that up!