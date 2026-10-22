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UFC Fighter Arman Tsarukyan Lunges at Dillon Danis During Press Conference

Dillon Danis & Arman Tsarukyan Brawl Erupts at RAF Press Conference

By TMZ Staff
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FIGHTERS FEUD
Video: RAF Press Confrence Blow UP!!!!
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RAF 14 hasn't even started yet ... but Dillon Danis and Arman Tsarukyan are already fighting.

Things got wild during a news conference Thursday, when Danis decided to show a T-shirt he was wearing, mocking Tsarukyan's teammate, Khamzat Chimaev.

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When Danis revealed his shirt said "Khamzat is my bitch," Tsarukyan lunged from his chair to go after his opponent.

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From there chaos broke out ... the entire room broke out in a brawl so big that it's hard to keep track of who's fighting who.

This comes just one day before Danis and Tsarukyan are set to face off for real ... they're headlining RAF 14 in Vegas Friday.

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