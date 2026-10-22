UFC Fighter Arman Tsarukyan Lunges at Dillon Danis During Press Conference

Play video content Video: RAF Press Confrence Blow UP!!!! Real American Freestyle

RAF 14 hasn't even started yet ... but Dillon Danis and Arman Tsarukyan are already fighting.

Things got wild during a news conference Thursday, when Danis decided to show a T-shirt he was wearing, mocking Tsarukyan's teammate, Khamzat Chimaev.

When Danis revealed his shirt said "Khamzat is my bitch," Tsarukyan lunged from his chair to go after his opponent.

From there chaos broke out ... the entire room broke out in a brawl so big that it's hard to keep track of who's fighting who.