Former UFC Star Tim Kennedy Shot During Ambush on Military Contractor in Congo

Tim Kennedy -- a former star in the UFC -- has reportedly been shot multiple times while working with a private military contractor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Vectus Group -- a PMC owned by Erik Prince, the co-founder of the now-defunct Blackwater -- suffered serious casualties earlier this week while assisting Congo's army.

Twenty people were killed or injured ... including Kennedy, who is reportedly receiving medical treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The Daily Mail reports he was shot multiple times in the leg, but he's expected to survive.

At least Congolese people and a former New Zealand special forces soldier were killed during the attack.

The Daily Mail reports this is the PMC's first fatality in Congo. A spokesperson for Vectus declined to comment on the attack when asked by the outlet.