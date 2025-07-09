Tim Kennedy Admits To Stolen Valor, Apologizes For Bronze Star Claim

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy is admitting to throwing hot sauce on his military service ... apologizing for claiming he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor among other fabrications.

The 45-year-old released a lengthy statement on social media ... saying he wants to take "full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake."

"Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service."

Kennedy stated the most notable lie was receiving the Bronze Star ... but he said it simply never happened, and he has no excuse for making it up.

The Bronze Star is given to military members for heroic or meritorious achievement in a combat zone ... a significant and respected honor.

"To those who truly earned it, and to their families and brothers-in-arms, I offer my sincere and direct apology. What I said disrespected your service, and I take full ownership of that."

Kennedy went on to explain he stepped into the public eye at a young age and "wasn't prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it," but it's no excuse for his actions.

"Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent."

Kennedy addressed the entire military and veteran communities in his apology ... but made it clear he understands it's just the start, as he's committed to rebuilding trust and being completely honest about his experiences.

"From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect."

Kennedy came under fire when his lies were exposed on the Antihero Podcast ... which fact-checked numerous claims made in his book.