UFC's Tim Kennedy Says Florida Bank Robbery Sniper Didn't Put Hostages at Risk

Ex-UFC star Tim Kennedy -- who's also a U.S. Army Special Forces sniper -- is praising the police sniper who took out a bank robber with a close-range kill shot between 2 hostages.

Tim tells TMZ … law enforcement did incredible work here to preserve innocent lives and protect civilians, and anyone who thinks the sniper put the hostages at risk with such a daring shot has no clue what goes into a snipe like this.

Remember ... video shows the moment a Lee County Sheriff's Department sniper shoots through a computer monitor inside a bank, killing a robber who was using 2 hostages as human shields while communicating with a negotiator.

Tim says the sniper used a .308 caliber rifle, and at such close range -- about 15 to 20 feet -- the bullet was always going to travel straight through the computer monitor and into the culprit's skull, with plenty of energy to keep the projectile from ricocheting off track towards the hostages.