Alex Volkanovski Planning 'Cooking With Volk' Collab W/ Islam Makhachev

Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are planning to link up again, but this time it'll be far from the UFC Octagon... 'cause the featherweight champ says Cooking With Volk is getting a special guest!

Volkanovski chopped it up with Babcock from his hotel in Abu Dhabi -- ahead of his UFC 333 main event title defense vs. Movsar Evloev -- when he was asked who, out of everyone, he'd want to collab with on his popular YT show.

No Michelin stars or TV chefs here ... he went a much more familiar route.

"I love the idea of Islam Makhachev, doing it with him," Alex said.

"We've even chatted about it. I'm going to Dagestan, in the mountains, horseback hunting, huntin on horseback, catching whatever we catch, and then cooking it literally over a wood fire."

Volk added ... "This is something that we've already chatted about. I'm telling you, it's gonna happen. We're gonna do it."

In fact, Alex says he wants to start a whole new series where he'd make videos with former opponents ... guys like Ilia Topuria (AV says this is already in the works, too), and others.

If you haven't seen CWV, it's a big hit -- the channel has over 62 million views in just about a year.

As for Alex and Islam, the UFC stars are very familiar with one another -- they fought twice -- both in 2023.

Volkanovski went up a weight class for the scrap ... and lost a razor-close decision in their first fight. Alex lost by knockout in the second.

YouTube isn't the only thing AV has cookin' outside the cage. He's also part of a star-studded ensemble cast in the new live-action Street Fighter movie -- which just came out.

We also talked to Alex about acting, and whether he wants to do more on the silver screen.