Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel Have Been Dating Since June

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel started their romance over the summer ... but they've avoided public scrutiny by hanging in a low-key area of Miami.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … it's an open secret in the Miami scene that Tom and Candice have been seeing each other since June -- when several FIFA World Cup matches were played in the Sunshine State.

Our sources say the two haven't been gallivanting around South Beach or Wynwood restaurants -- places where they'd no doubt be photographed.

Instead, we're told they're sticking to low-profile joints near Indian Creek ... a neighborhood about 30 minutes from South Beach where the rich and famous love to hang out -- and where the pair can basically go incognito so they're not bothered.

Our sources say Tom and Candice are taking things slow so Tom can keep dedicating most of his time to being a dad. The former football player has 3 children -- sons Jack and Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

We're told Tom's very hands-on in his kids' lives ... and it seems there's a new activity every day with his brood.

Multiple reports spilled the tea on Tom and Candice's romance over the weekend ... which some may find a bit shocking since she once chose to "kill" him in a classic game of "FMK."

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While this relationship avoided public notice for a few months, Tom's love life has generally played out in public. Rumored romances with Irina Shayk and Alix Earle gained serious attention over the last few years ... though he hasn't gone official with anyone since he and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022.