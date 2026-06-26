Kate Hudson Paddle Boards in a Thong Bikini

It's all Greek to Kate Hudson ... she's soaking up the summer sun on a fun-filled day in Greece with her fiancé and their daughter ... kayaking while rocking a thong bikini.

Check out the snaps ... Kate is diving into vacation mode, paddling around in the the Aegean Sea off the coast of Skiathos.

The actress put her perfect peach on display, rocking a red-hot thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

When she wasn't cruising on her paddleboard, she was living it up on the shore with some beach volleyball ... showing some excellent form.

Kate had good company ... she was joined by her daughter, Rani Rose, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.