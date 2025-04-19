Kate Hudson's Hottest Shots For Her 46th Birthday

Kate Hudson's way past "Almost Famous" status and well into "Bona Fide Superstar" territory ... with hot shots galore showing off her A-list physique.

The actress -- who turned 46 on Saturday -- has starred in a whole lot of flicks ... and, she looks fantastic in a whole lot of outfits, like these low-cut red and black dresses she's worn on the red carpet.

Hudson's always made fantastic style choices ... wearing backless gowns and throwing sultry looks over her shoulders for years.

And, she regularly plays around with the colors of her outfit ... proving orange really is the new black in this strapless dress from a 2013 event.

Hudson began her career way back in 1996 when she was just 17 years old ... taking advice from her mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell.

She's appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over the year ... starring in "Almost Famous," "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days," "Fool's Gold," "Kung Fu Panda 3," "Marshall," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and much more.

Her Netflix series "Running Point" -- costarring Chet Hanks and Brenda Song -- came out in February and was renewed in March for a second season.

Kate also dropped an album last year ... and, she looks like a total rockstar in this unbelievable, sheer gown.