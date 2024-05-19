Kate Hudson Debuts Rockstar Era, Performs Concert in L.A.

Kate Hudson is in her singer era – hitting the stage at her album release show this weekend ... and looking like a real pro too.

The actress showed off her music side by performing a number of songs off her new album, "Glorious," in Los Angeles Saturday ... and we gotta say, she fits right into the scene, as her show looked and sounded freaking awesome.

Kate looked and played the part of songstress well, as she hit the stage at The Bellwether ... keeping her long blonde locks down and lose while wearing a bodysuit with a sheer pink number over it.

Heading into her big evening, Kate gave a glimpse of her set on social media ... sharing a couple pics from rehearsal.

Kate's foray into singing has been a long time coming ... as she previously showed off her singing chops in the 2009 musical movie, "Nine." Yet, as she shared on CBS's "Sunday Morning" in April, she was almost talked out of pursuing her music dream ... as she was told she was too old.

