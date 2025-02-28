Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Netflix's 'Running Point' Behind the Scenes Shots

Netflix's 'Running Point' Behind The Scenes ... Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling & More!

'Running Point' -- Behind The Scenes
'Running Point' -- Behind The Scenes

Kate Hudson’s new series "Running Point" is dribbling its way into Netflix viewers' hearts -- and from the looks of it, filming was a total blast!

The cast and crew, including EP Mindy Kaling, shared a bunch of BTS snaps -- showing all the courtside fun, both on- and off-camera.

0228-Running-Point-BTS-Sub2

From dressing room shenanigans to Zoom calls and between-take chilling, the set looked like the ultimate place to be.

0228-Running-Point-BTS-Sub1

With other projects dropping horror stories from their sets ... the "Running Point" group shots show they got lucky and slam-dunked into a whole lot of fun and camaraderie with this one!

