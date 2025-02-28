Netflix's 'Running Point' Behind the Scenes Shots
Netflix's 'Running Point' Behind The Scenes ... Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling & More!
Published
Kate Hudson’s new series "Running Point" is dribbling its way into Netflix viewers' hearts -- and from the looks of it, filming was a total blast!
The cast and crew, including EP Mindy Kaling, shared a bunch of BTS snaps -- showing all the courtside fun, both on- and off-camera.
From dressing room shenanigans to Zoom calls and between-take chilling, the set looked like the ultimate place to be.
With other projects dropping horror stories from their sets ... the "Running Point" group shots show they got lucky and slam-dunked into a whole lot of fun and camaraderie with this one!