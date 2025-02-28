Netflix's 'Running Point' Behind the Scenes Shots

Kate Hudson’s new series "Running Point" is dribbling its way into Netflix viewers' hearts -- and from the looks of it, filming was a total blast!

The cast and crew, including EP Mindy Kaling, shared a bunch of BTS snaps -- showing all the courtside fun, both on- and off-camera.

From dressing room shenanigans to Zoom calls and between-take chilling, the set looked like the ultimate place to be.