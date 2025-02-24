Celebs Mingle at SAG Awards After-Party at Shrine Auditorium

Celebs kicked off the festivities following the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Sunday night, gathering for the official after-party at the Shrine Auditorium, and cameras were there to capture all the high-powered wattage.

The talent mingled at the official Post-Awards Gala, hosted by People and Audi, to get their awards engraved and generally rub elbows with this year's winners.

Molly Shannon and Selena Gomez shared a laugh, Zoe Saldana struck an elegant pose, Ralph Fiennes and Timothée Chalamet got chummy, and Kieran Culkin got serious for a sec ... after previously quipping onstage how heavy the statuette was.

John Lithgow celebrated the big "Conclave" win for best ensemble. Ralph Fiennes and Jane Fonda greeted each other warmly, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai reveled in their acting wins for "Shōgun." And Jessica Gunning, Isabella Rossellini and Demi Moore all displayed their impeccable style.

The cast of Abbott Elementary posed for a chic photo ... Peter Dinklage hung out with a crew of first responders, who were honored at the awards ceremony for their heroism in fighting the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles last month and providing support for those affected.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody hung out with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos ... Michelle Yeoh and Keri Russell both had fun showing off their gorgeous gowns, and Cynthia Erivo stunned in her unique dress.